360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.88. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 6,472 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

