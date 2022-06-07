4,522 Shares in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 6.28%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

