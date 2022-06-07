4,810 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 38.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

