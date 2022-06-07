766 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.