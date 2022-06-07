A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $70.28 and last traded at $70.31. Approximately 1,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

Specifically, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,616,782.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,172,809.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

