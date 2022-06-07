Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 2,889 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

