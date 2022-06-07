Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 2,889 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $41,514.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
