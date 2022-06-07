Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 26,543 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $542.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

