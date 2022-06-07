AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ALA opened at C$29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.80. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,062 shares of company stock worth $5,462,001.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

