American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,898 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of American Public Education worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

