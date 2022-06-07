Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to announce $247.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.53 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $228.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.