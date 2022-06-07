Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.43 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

