Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will post $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.43 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

