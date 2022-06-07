AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of AppFolio worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AppFolio by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.69 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $150.78.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

