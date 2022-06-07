AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £120 by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £120 ($150.38) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.11) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.05) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($144.11) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.58) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.84) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($131.26).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at £100.72 ($126.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.01. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,924 ($99.30) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($137.84).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.