AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

