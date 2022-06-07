Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Audacy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Audacy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,755,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Audacy by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Audacy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUD opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

