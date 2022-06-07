Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Audacy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Audacy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUD opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

