Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Axcelis Technologies worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

