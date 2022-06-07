Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Axonics worth $45,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. Axonics’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,004. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

