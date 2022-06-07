Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

