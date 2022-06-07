Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

