Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.19 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,528,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

