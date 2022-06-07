Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,179 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.