Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,019 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 202.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

