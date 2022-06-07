Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,761 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

