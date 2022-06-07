Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.18 Million Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.70. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

