Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

