Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,206,000 after buying an additional 375,509 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,985,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,434,000 after buying an additional 323,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,904,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

