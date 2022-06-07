BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 716,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,251 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 123.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 118,545 shares in the last quarter.

BRBR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

