Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 133,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

