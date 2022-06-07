Bionomics Limited’s (NASDAQ:BNOX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 14th

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 14th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut Bionomics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

