Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 42,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,684 shares.The stock last traded at $88.32 and had previously closed at $87.21.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.