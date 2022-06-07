Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

