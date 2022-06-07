Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
