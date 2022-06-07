Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

