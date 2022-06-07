British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 4 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,568 ($44.71) per share, with a total value of £142.72 ($178.85).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,362 ($42.13) per share, with a total value of £168.10 ($210.65).

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,264 ($40.90) per share, with a total value of £130.56 ($163.61).

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.28), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($349,089.70).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,532.50 ($44.27) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,601 ($45.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,362.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

BATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,806.11 ($47.70).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

