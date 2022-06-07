Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report $61.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.73 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. Aterian posted sales of $68.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $236.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $236.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $268.20 million to $300.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

ATER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

