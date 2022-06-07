BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.69, but opened at $68.96. BRP shares last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 1,336 shares.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 290.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

