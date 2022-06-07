Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

