Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

