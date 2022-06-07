Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Burford Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BUR opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.