C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.77. 26,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,300,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

