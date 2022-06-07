Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
CBT stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.
In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
