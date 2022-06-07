Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Tim Livett Sells 3,120 Shares

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Tim Livett sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,828 ($47.97), for a total value of £119,433.60 ($149,666.17).

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,830 ($47.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,667.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,681.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.70. Caledonia Investments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,050.38 ($38.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,151.21 ($52.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 222.30 ($2.79) dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

