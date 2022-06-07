California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP David B. Healey Sells 200 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $11,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,436 shares in the company, valued at $850,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

