Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.