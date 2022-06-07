Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.