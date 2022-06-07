Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Century Communities worth $43,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $7,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

