Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Carpenter Technology worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE CRS opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.