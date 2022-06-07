Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,966 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 297,001 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 613,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the period.

SBGI opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

