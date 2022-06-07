Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,314 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Nevro worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,939,000.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.77.

Shares of NVRO opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. Nevro’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

