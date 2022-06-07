Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of CEMEX worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 734,283 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

