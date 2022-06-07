Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of PagerDuty worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

